ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man accused of taking a teenage girl to New York City, sparking an amber alert, has pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

Robert Gonzalez, 42, was convicted after police say they found numerous videos of him engaging in sexual activity with the victim.

Gonzalez faces a maximum of 30 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 3.