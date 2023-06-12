ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was attacked and his car stolen back in May at St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery in Churchville.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened on May 28 at about 3 p.m. The victim said an unknown suspect approached him while he was cleaning a family gravestone. The suspect demanded car keys, while holding his hand beneath his shirt, implying he had a gun.

Deputies said the victim refused to surrender and was physically attacked. The suspect took the keys, a cell phone and drove away in the victim’s car. The victim suffered minor scrapes in the attack.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on May 30 and processed for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect description was provided by MCSO.