Man arrested in connection to Tacoma Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers arrested a Rochester man in connection to a late January shooting that took place in Rochester on Tacoma Street.

Police say a 27-year-old man from Rochester was shot in the head and hand on January 23. AMR transported him to URMC and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Patrol Section Investigations responded and assisted with the preliminary and follow-up investigation.

On Saturday, officers arrested 30-year-old Angel Sanchez of Rochester in connection to the shooting.

The Rochester Police Department’s Tactical Unit arrested Sanchez on Clay Road in Henrietta.

Officers charged Sanchez with Assault in the 2nd degree and booked him into the Monroe County Jail.

Sanchez will appear in Rochester City Court on Monday morning.