Man arrested for the murder of a University of Utah student

Police announced, on Friday, the arrest of a man charged with the murder of Mackenzie Lueck, The University of Utah student who went missing on June 17.

They said they have arrested Ayoola A. Ajayi for the murder of the 23-year-old.

The arrest comes a day after investigators conducted an extensive search of the suspect’s home and named him as a person of interest.

Lueck was least heard from June 17 after landing at the Salt Lake City Airport and taking a ride share to a park around 3 a.m.

Police said cell phone records led them to the suspect. Interviews with his neighbors revealed he burned something on his property around the same time Lueck disappeared.

A forensic investigation of the burn area was conducted which resulted in the finding of several charred items that were consistent with personal items of Mackenzie Lueck.

The 31-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and desecration of a body. Police say he acknowledged texting with Lueck the day before she disappeared. They did not give any details about the communication.