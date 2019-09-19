Man arrested for shooting towards vehicle at Sunoco

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was arrested Thursday after firing two rounds from a handgun towards a vehicle that exited a parking lot at a Sunoco gas station.

Officers responded to the Sunoco on Dewey Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

After reviewing surveillance video, Rochester Police officers identified the suspect as 31-year-old James Adams from Rochester.

Officers arrested Adams in the parking lot moments after arriving to the scene. 

Officers recovered the handgun and charged Adams with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd and 3rd degrees, and Prohibited Use of a Weapon.

