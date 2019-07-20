Man arrested for raping minor near Syracuse

MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) New York State Police arrested a 19-year-old from Mattydale for second-degree rape of a minor on Thursday.

Jeffrey Thompkins was also charged with Criminal Sex Act in the 2nd degree and Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance.

NYSP said it’s alleged that Thompkins engaged in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old and recorded it.

Thompkins was arraigned in the town of Salina Court and was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 cash bail/ $10,000 bond.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office and the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center.