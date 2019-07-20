Man arrested for raping minor near Syracuse

News
Posted: / Updated:
Arrested handcuffs hand cuffs arrest WFXR_1557590756144.jpg.jpg

MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) New York State Police arrested a 19-year-old from Mattydale for second-degree rape of a minor on Thursday.

Jeffrey Thompkins was also charged with Criminal Sex Act in the 2nd degree and Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance.

NYSP said it’s alleged that Thompkins engaged in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old and recorded it.

Thompkins was arraigned in the town of Salina Court and was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 cash bail/ $10,000 bond.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office and the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss