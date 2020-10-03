Man arrested for July 22 murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man on Friday for his role in a fatal shooting that occurred in late July.

Officers said Shaqur Nesmith was shot and killed at the corner of Orchard Street and Jay Street in Rochester on July 22.

Officers said Nesmith sustained a gunshot wound to his lower torso and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a local hospital.

On Friday, officers arrested Nicholas G. Serret and charged him with murder in the 2nd degree. Serret will be arraigned Saturday morning in Rochester City Court.