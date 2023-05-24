ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 69-year-old man was arrested for a DWI Wednesday evening after crashing into an RPD patrol car multiple times, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police say just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a patrol car that was occupied by two officers was on routine patrol in stop and go traffic, headed southbound on Culver Road at University Ave.

RPD says at that time, the vehicle behind them crashed into the rear of the Police vehicle with its front bumper, causing minor damage. Officers say they exited the vehicle to address the driver, when the driver backed up, then went forward again, striking the patrol car a second time.

Officers say the driver was removed from the vehicle without further incident.

An investigation by RPD says a 69-year-old male county resident was arrested for a DWI. Officers add that there was minor damage to both vehicles, and no injuries were reported.