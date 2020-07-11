Man arrested for double shooting on Jefferson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a double shooting that took place on the Fourth of July.

Officers said two Rochester residents, 19 and 30 years old, were shot at a party on the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, officers charged Hardwick Dennard with criminal possession of a weapon.

Dennard was booked into the Monroe County Jail and was arraigned in Rochester City Court.