Man arrested following standoff with RPD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Hayward Avenue was shut down Saturday evening for about six hours while officers from the Rochester Police Department were responding to neighbors arguing, one was allegedly in possession of a weapon.

Police responded to a house on the 300 block of Hayward Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

A perimeter was established around the house. A 54-year-old Rochester man was arrested for menacing-related offenses.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending against the suspect.