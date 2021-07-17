Man arrested after stealing over $13K from ATM and vending machine

FULTON, N.Y. (WTEN) – Over $13,000 was stolen after a suspect robbed an ATM and vending machine at two separate locations.

On Tuesday, July 13, at around 5:55 a.m., the Gloversville Police Department responded to 12 Fremont Street., NBT Bank, for a criminal mischief report at an ATM machine.

It was found that over $12,000 was missing from the ATM machine. Police were able to obtain photos of the suspect, as well as a photo of the vehicle used in the crime.

Later that same day at around 9:49 a.m., Gloversville Police were dispatched to 106 E. Fulton Street at the Laundromat, for a subject who broke into the laundromat the night before and stole more than $1,500 from a vending machine. After police looked at the video it was found that it was the same suspect who committed the crime at the ATM machine earlier in the morning.

On July 13 at 5:35 p.m., an off-duty member of Gloversville Police noticed the car that was used in the two previous crimes was now at Snyder’s deli, 60 Elmwood Avenue. There were two occupants in the car that also matched the suspects from both previous crimes and Gloversville Police were notified and responded to Snyder’s deli.

Joshua Niepoth was arrested and charged.

Charges:

Burglary in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Felonies) – 2 count

Niepoth was arraigned in Gloversville City Court and then remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail due to two previous felony convictions.