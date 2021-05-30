Man arrested after starting fire inside Oregon Walmart

PORTLAND, O.R. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in Oregon on Saturday for reportedly lighting a fire inside a Walmart store.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the North Adair Street location in Cornelius around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a man causing a disturbance and attempting to start a fire.

Responding deputies arrived to find customers exiting the store. They quickly located the man standing over a small fire, which he started by lighting greeting cards and other paper goods. He also knocked over several displays, according to WCSO.

“Deputies and Cornelius Fire Department personnel quickly extinguished the fire,” WCSO said in a release Sunday. “Fortunately, no one was injured. The fire caused several hundred dollars in damage to merchandise and displays.”

Matthew J. Holt, 30, was charged with Arson, recklessly Endangering Another and a parole violation. He has been booked into the Washington County Jail.