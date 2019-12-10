Man arrested after sending photos to underage girl on Kik app

by: WROC Staff

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he allegedly shared inappropriate photos with a minor on social media.

24-year-old Christopher Cole of Clifton Springs was arrested after an investigation revealed he allegedly shared a nude photo to an unknown female between the ages of 10 and 12 years old on the chat app Kik on April 8 of this year.

Cole was arrested on December 9 and charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child. He was arraigned at the Ontario County Centralized Arraignment Court.

