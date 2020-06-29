Man arrested after recording police altercation on Bay street feels his rights were violated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester chief of police has called for an investigation into two arrests made on Bay Street after a video showing an incident began circulating online, with some calling it violent.

It all started around 12:30 am Sunday morning on Bay Street.​ Tobias Massey and his girlfriend heard screaming outside their house and saw police arresting a man.

“All I cared about was that man getting up and getting home safe to his family cause nobody deserved that,” said Massey.

Massey says three officers were arresting a man, his girlfriend watching from the window described the encounter.

“Get off of this man he clearly can’t breathe you’re on his neck,” Amari Ahrales said she yelled at officers out her window.

Video posted to Facebook shows what happened from there.​

According to reports, officers were concerned for the well being of the man, who was in the street. They say he was acting erratically, threw a liquor bottle, and at one point, told officers to quote, ‘kill me’.

When they tried to place the man in handcuffs, a struggle ensued, and he bit an officer. Pepper spray was used to control the man, who was later treated at Rochester General Hospital and released.

During the struggle, Massey started to record, he can be heard yelling at officers. Reports say ​officers told Massey to get back,​ before arresting him for obstruction and resisting arrest​

“I was afraid for my life, you know what I’m saying didn’t do nothing I was just recording and I had a right to do that I had every right especially in front of my house,” said Massey.

After, an initial investigation, the police chief says body cam video did not support the charges against Massey, so they were dropped.

“Is every encounter we’re going to be in going to be right? Absolutely not. But when we do not get it right, it’s important that we come to the forefront and say we could look and see how we could have done things better,” said Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary.

Massey says his wrist was injured in the arrest. He claims police used excessive force on the other man too. That remains under investigation.

Massy feels if he wasn’t there recording, no one would have seen what he is calling police brutality.

“You were wrong you were wrong. What are you doing for me, nothing abusing me on my own property for helping a brother that’s wrong man and it needs to stop,” said Massey.

Massey says he would like to see the officers suspended.

As for the other man, he is currently in Monroe County Jail and was charged with assault for biting the officer.