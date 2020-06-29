1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Man arrested after recording police altercation on Bay street feels his rights were violated

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester chief of police has called for an investigation into two arrests made on Bay Street after a video showing an incident began circulating online, with some calling it violent.

It all started around 12:30 am Sunday morning on Bay Street.​ Tobias Massey and his girlfriend heard screaming outside their house and saw police arresting a man.

“All I cared about was that man getting up and getting home safe to his family cause nobody deserved that,” said Massey.

Massey says three officers were arresting a man, his girlfriend watching from the window described the encounter.

“Get off of this man he clearly can’t breathe you’re on his neck,” Amari Ahrales said she yelled at officers out her window.

Video posted to Facebook shows what happened from there.​

According to reports, officers were concerned for the well being of the man, who was in the street. They say he was acting erratically, threw a liquor bottle, and at one point, told officers to quote, ‘kill me’.

When they tried to place the man in handcuffs, a struggle ensued, and he bit an officer. Pepper spray was used to control the man, who was later treated at Rochester General Hospital and released.

During the struggle, Massey started to record, he can be heard yelling at officers. Reports say ​officers told Massey to get back,​ before arresting him for obstruction and resisting arrest​

“I was afraid for my life, you know what I’m saying didn’t do nothing I was just recording and I  had a right to do that I had every right especially in front of my house,” said Massey.

After, an initial investigation, the police chief says body cam video did not support the charges against Massey, so they were dropped.

“Is every encounter we’re going to be in going to be right? Absolutely not. But when we do not get it right, it’s important that we come to the forefront and say we could look and see how we could have done things better,” said Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary.

Massey says his wrist was injured in the arrest. He claims police used excessive force on the other man too. That remains under investigation.

Massy feels if he wasn’t there recording, no one would have seen what he is calling police brutality.

“You were wrong you were wrong. What are you doing for me, nothing abusing me on my own property for helping a brother that’s wrong man and it needs to stop,” said Massey.

Massey says he would like to see the officers suspended.

As for the other man, he is currently in Monroe County Jail and was charged with assault for biting the officer.

