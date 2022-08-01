WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed details regarding a police chase early Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, patrols responded to a reported robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Factory Street in Watertown around 5:40 a.m. on August 1.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Donald C. Hutt, attempted to steal an occupied vehicle in the parking lot after a physical struggle with the store clerk. After failing, Sherriff’s said that Hutt ran to Mo’s Diner across the street and demanded car keys from patrons without success.

Hutt then ran to Precision Towing and Auto Works where he broke through a window and entered the business.

Sheriff’s patrols chased Hutt on foot to Watertown’s Public Square where he again tried to carjack an occupied vehicle. This time, he successfully entered the vehicle but was physically stopped by a Sheriff’s Sergeant.

Hutt was then taken into custody, handcuffed behind his back and placed into the backseat “cage” of a Sheriff’s car. However, Hutt managed to climb through the handcuffs and into the front seat, eventually driving the marked unit away from the scene.

Patrols chased Hutt down Arsenal Street and onto Interstate 81 southbound where the suspect drove at high speeds to the Adams exit, drove through the median and onto Route 11 northbound.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that because the hijacked vehicle was equipped with an Automatic Vehicle Locator, a pursuit was not initiated. Units instead followed vehind at a distance and the police radio in the stolen unit was disabled so radio traffic could not be monitored.

Hutt drove back into the City of Watertown where he was stopped with a tire deflation device. A small engine fire of the patrol vehicle was put out with fire extinguishers.

The suspect was taken into custody at the intersection of Gotham Street and Thompson Boulevard. Hutt’s last known address was the Pleasant Night Inn in West Carthage, New York.

Hutt is currently being processed for numerous criminal charges through the Watertown Police Department and Sheriff’s Office. This includes robbery, grand larceny, burglary and resister arrest.

No injuries were reported.

Information regarding specific charges and arraignment information is expected to be released later today.