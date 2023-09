GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneva Police have charged a 21-year-old with firing a gunshot inside a home back in June.

Michael Soliday of Newark is accused of firing a single shot in a home on Lewis Street on June 30 “with the intent to injure/kill another person”, according to GPD investigators.

No one was shot or injured.

Soliday was arrested on September 14 and is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He was arraigned and remanded on bail.