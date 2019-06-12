Man arrested after 8 Virginia students hospitalized in laced candy case Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, V.A. (WAVY-TV) - Multiple students from Southampton High School in Virginia have been taken to the hospital after they ingested an unknown substance.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the substance the students ingested caused them to feel ill. A statement released by Southampton Memorial Hospital said eight students were in "good" condition at the Franklin Hospital as of 3 p.m. The patients range in age from 14 to 16.

On Tuesday night, Southampton deputies announced they arrested an 18-year-old Suffolk man in connection to the incident. Jaden Philips is charged with possession with intent to distribute, distribution to someone under 18 (both felonies) and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He's being held at the Southampton County Jail without bond.

There's still no word on what exactly the candy was laced with.

Students described what they saw as they learned multiple students were getting sick.

"When I saw all the ambulances, I didn't know it was that many people they had taken out and it's really sad," student Shanonda Scott said. "I had seen people crying and people were passing out from what I heard and what I was seeing. So they told everybody to go back to class. I said, ‘Oh man we're about to be on lockdown.' As soon as I said it, they called us on lockdown."

As word spread quickly about what happened at the school, parents like Antwan Woodley came to pick up their kids.

"We really wouldn't have known what was going on if it wasn't for the kids talking," Woodley said.

Woodley said he asked what happened but said he was told he would get an email later on.

The superintendent was at the hospital with students and families.