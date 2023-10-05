ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been accused of recording people inside a bathroom at a Webster business, according to the Webster Police Department.

Officers received the report just after noon on Wednesday, September 27. They did not identify the business.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Christopher Murray used his cell phone to record someone using the bathroom. They later learned of one other victim and are working to identify more.

Murray has been charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He was arraigned in Webster Town Court for the unlawful surveillance charge and released. He will go back to court to answer the other charges.