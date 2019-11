ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of killing a woman on fourth street in Rochester is scheduled to be arraigned today.

Margzell Miller is charged with second degree murder and five counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said he shot and killed 26-year-old Shaniece Taylor in August.

According to police, he was on the run for almost two months after an assault charge and was arrested in October.