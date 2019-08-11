Man accused of exposing himself to kids during eye exams

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 24-year-old man accused of exposing himself to kids was arrested and charged by Ithaca Police on Saturday.

Officers responded to the America’s Best Contact & Eyeglasses store on South Meadow Street around 10:25 a.m. after receiving a complaint about a man exposing his genitals to kids during a medical exam.

A police investigation found that Nicholas Vicioso, 24, an employee at the store, exposed himself and masturbated in the presence of two young children, but Ithaca Police believe there could be more victims.

Vicioso was taken into custody and later charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of public lewdness. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and subsequently remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $4,000 cash / $8,000 bond.

Police said this was likely not an isolated incident and they are asking anyone who may have more information or believes they are a victim to contact the Ithaca Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 607-272-9973, Ext. 1.