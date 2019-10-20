Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Thousands from across Monroe County and beyond participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday morning at Frontier Field in Rochester.

More than 14,000 people took part in the walk and more than $530,000 was raised to help the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer.

“The Sunday event was a moving example how – united – we can make huge progress toward a world without breast cancer,” Emily Goldsmith, community development manager for the American Cancer Society, said. “Our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk helps the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking research into causes, prevention, and treatments for breast cancer, provide free rides to chemo and places to stay near hospitals, a live 24/7 cancer helpline, and so much more.”

Since 1993, 15 million Making Strides supporters have raised more than $935 million nationwide.

The American Cancer Society said Making Strides participants can be proud that the Society has seen a 39 percent drop in breast cancer death rates since 1989.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2019, more than 268,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 41,760 will die from the disease this year.

