Majority of Americans approve of Biden job performance, NBC poll shows

(KXAN) — Forty-nine percent of U.S. adults approve of President Joe Biden’s overall job performance, a new NBC News poll shows. However, 48 percent say they disapprove.

That’s down from April’s poll, when 53 percent of adults approved of Biden’s job performance. Some of the biggest declines for Biden are coming from independents, residents living in rural areas and white Americans.

Fifty-three percent of those polled say they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus in the U.S., while 44 percent say they disapprove.

The poll says 60 percent of Americans also said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, only 29 percent of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction, while 54 percent say they’re worried about the country’s future.

To read the full poll, click here.