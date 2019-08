ROCHESTER, N.Y., (WROC) — Mayor Dan Griffin, a graduate of Pittsford Sutherland High School in 2000, made his return to Rochester for the Rochester International Airshow.

Look who I ran into! Another #Pittsford #Sutherland grad! Dan Griffin graduated in 2000. Now, he flies the A-10 Warthog jet. Dan is thrilled to be back and inspiring another generation of future pilots! Watch @News_8, & go to https://t.co/0ownAc1ljz for more @ROCAirShow goodies! pic.twitter.com/eVr2UJRQsO — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) August 25, 2019

For him, he most enjoyed seeing his family, inspiring the younger generation of future pilots, and showing his A-10 Warthog jet.