ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A maintenance worker was killed in a fatal accident that occurred at Perinton Parkway Thursday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office described the incident as a “tragic accident” that occurred while a maintenance company was filling salt buckets at local businesses in the area.

According to investigators, one of the workers tripped and fell under the truck. He was run over and pronounced dead on the scene.

No details have been revealed on the identity of the victim.