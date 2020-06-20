1  of  74
Maid of the Mist to begin tours June 26

News
Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, NY. (WIVB) – The Maid of the Mist will begin tours for the 135th consecutive season on June 26.

Delayed due to the pandemic, the 2020 season will happen with reduced operating hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will depart every 30 minutes.

Maid of the Mist officials said there is a “Density Reduction Plan” that will require visitors to wear a face covering as a condition of admission, and guests will also be reminded about social distancing when they board. 

There will be distance markers throughout the facility.

The plan also includes:

  • Only one party at a time will be permitted to approach each of the ticket booths. Hand sanitizer will be available for visitors as they arrive.
  • Countertops and credit card keypads will be sanitized after each transaction.
  • Elevators to and from the Observation Deck to the landing will operate at 50% capacity, limited to nine individuals at a time
  • All hand railings and visitor touchpoints will be sanitized regularly.
  • Orderly queuing will be required to include guests being six feet apart unless they are with household members.

Associates of the Maid of the Mist will receive PPE at no cost, and additionally, the company will implement mandatory health screening assessments before associates work each day.

Tickets for adults are $22.25, $13 for children ages 6-12, and free for children five and under.

They encourage guests to buy tickets online.

The opening of the Maid of the Mist store will be delayed.

