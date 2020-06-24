1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes in Eastern Sierra about 160 miles north of Los Angeles

News

by: Cindy Von Quednow and Melissa Pamer

Posted: / Updated:

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Eastern Sierra region about 160 miles north of Los Angeles Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS initially listed the magnitude as 6.1 and the epicenter at a GPS point about 20 miles southwest of Lone Pine in the Sierra Nevada range.

But the agency’s updated quake information downgraded the magnitude and indicated the epicenter was in the mostly dry Owens Lake bed, about 10 miles south-southeast of Lone Pine. The location is the center of the Owens Valley and the site of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power water facilities.

The Los Angeles Aqueduct, which sends water to the city of L.A.’s more than 4 million residents, is just a few miles from the epicenter. It wasn’t immediately clear if any equipment was damaged. The aqueduct, more than a century old, has survived many earthquakes.

The quake struck at 10:40 a.m. at a depth of around 3 miles.

Lone Pine, a town of about 2,000 residents, is known in part for the nearby filming of many classic western films. In 1872, Lone Pine was largely destroyed and many residents were killed in an earthquake that’s now believed to be a magnitude 7.4, one of the largest in recorded California history.

Wednesday’s temblor prompted reports of a rockslide and debris on two main roads that lead into the mountains, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Local Sierra Wave radio reported little immediate damage, though a cleanup was in the works at a Lone Pine hardware store.

The quake was felt throughout Central California and parts of Southern California. The more than 10,000 respondents to USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” page indicated they experienced the temblor in Las Vegas, Reno and the San Francisco Bay Area as well.

Several aftershocks shook the area, including one with a 4.6 magnitude, according to USGS.

The quake struck in the same location as a magnitude 4.6 temblor earlier in the week, famed seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter. That earthquake is now considered a foreshock, she said.

A USGS map shows the location of a magnitude 5.8 earthquake that struck southeast of Lone Pine in the southern Sierra Nevada on June 24, 2020.

