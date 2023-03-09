ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A longtime resident of Lollypop Farm has finally been adopted!

Macho — a Pitbull mix — arrived at Lollypop Farm in January 2022.

Lollypop Farm Communications Specialist Lindsay Brewer says two weeks into Macho’s time there, he was put into a foster care home.

“Luckily, he didn’t have to spend all that time here at the shelter,” Brewer said. “His foster care homes for whatever reason, he ended up being in three. Not anything to do with himself. It’s just the volunteers had other things to do, and they needed to get another placement.”

Lollypop Farm Volunteer Manager Karen Stolt says the reason it was hard for Macho to find a forever family was because he had to be an only dog and live with no kids under 12. This was no problem for the family who would later adopt him, Roger and Maureen.

“I picked up Macho that morning from his foster, knowing it was going to be a match,” Stolt said on the page’s Facebook. “When they came in for the meet — it was love at first sight for all of them. Macho went home that day and will live his happily ever after, and Roger and Maureen have a new family member to love.”

Courtesy of Lollypop Farm Courtesy of Lollypop Farm Courtesy of Lollypop Farm

Brewer says things were able to turn around for Macho in late February, when Stolt connected Macho with what would become his current adopters.

“I would pick him up from his foster home and bring him to Lollypop Farm for adoption events so he could be seen. None of this worked until one day when a friend of mine that I have known forever contacted me about him,” Stolt said. “She and her husband were looking to find a new dog to love after their last dog, Murphy, had passed. It was like all the planets aligned!”

“They didn’t even really have to think about it,” Brewer said. “They have been following his story, so they already knew all about him and they came in, met him, and fell in love.”

Macho has been with Roger and Maureen for two weeks.

“I call that a win/win!,” Stolt said.