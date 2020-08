MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman reported missing earlier on Friday has been found, according to the Macedon Police Department.

51-year-old Robyn Oliveira was last seen in Fairport on August 15 and was believed to be driving a 2004 brown Buick Century.

“The Macedon Police Department reports Ms. Oliveira has been located safe and in good health,” a statement from the department said.

