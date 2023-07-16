ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After losing everything in a fire, one young man from the town of Lyons took some initiative, stepping in to help give back to the community that helped him in his time of need.

The Trail of Hope, and its over 10,000 flowers, serve as an inspiration for folks from all walks of life. It was an idea sparked over a decade ago, with just one message in mind: hope.

Mark De Cracker, the creator of The Trail of Hope, says, what started as a big dirt pile, quickly became a staple in the Lyons community. But with recent heavy rains, the smoke, and even vandalism, things have taken a turn.

“I was pretty discouraged. But Leon shows up, he’s like, how can I help? I said, well would you like to do the rainbow garden,” Mark said.

Leon Williams has been spending his days at the trail, pulling weeds and rebuilding parts of the garden in need of the most help.

“It just brings me out from getting in trouble, nonsense, unnecessary bull,” Leon said, “I’m a motivator; I’ve always been a motivator. I would love to, I don’t know, push people to do better things. “

Last year, Williams was in need of his own hope, after a fire tore down his Lyons home.

“I can see now, maybe that had to happen, all that,” he explains, “It brings me out. It puts a smile on my face when I can motivate other people. Especially when they’re going through something, and we all go through something, you know? “

He says the community rallied around him in his time of need. Now, he wants to give that same love back.

Carol Kildoyle took Leon under her wing, helping to guide him on a better path.

She said, “I just fell in love with him as soon as I met him because he really went through so much, and he was trying so hard to help his family out, and he was the only one that was doing it.”

Mark shared that he’s heard from hundreds of people over the years, many of them with stories just like Leon’s. At the end of the day, he said the trail allows many of them to turn their despair into hope.

The SteadyWork organization is also helping Leon and other troubled youth around Wayne County by getting people the help they need and keeping them busy by working with places like the Trail of Hope.

You can learn more about SteadyWork here.