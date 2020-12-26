Lyons couple dies in house fire

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) – Two Lyons residents died in a house fire on Tuesday on Lembke Road shortly after 2 a.m.

The Fairville Volunteer Fire Department, Newark Fire Department, Sodus Fire Department and Wallington Fire Department responded to the fire.

Firefighters say the attached garage was fully involved with the fire extending into the home.

Fairville firefighters located and extradited 81-year-old Robert Johnson and his wife Judith Johnson, 80, from their home but the couple succumbed to the fire.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters said the nearest fire hydrant is over a mile away from the home.

In addition, assisting on scene were the Wayne County Cascade Unit, Marbletown Fire Department, Newark EMS, NYSEG and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The structure was heavily damaged as a result of the fire. The Wayne County Fire Cause and Origin Team are still working to determine what caused the fire.