Lyft posts losses despite revenue growth, improve the outlook

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Lyft continued to bleed money in its second-quarter but said it expects to stem some of those losses, raising its outlook for 2019.

The ride-hailing company on Wednesday posted revenue of $867.3 million, up 72 percent from the same time last year.

But the San Francisco-based company lost $644.2 million in the quarter, which was worse than the $445 million loss that analysts polled by FactSet expected.

More than one-third of the loss, or $296.6 million, came from stock-based compensation Lyft paid out after its initial public offering in March. The company also lost $141.1 million due to changing requirements for liabilities for insurance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss