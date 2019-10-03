Luncheon held to kick-off 15th Courage Bowl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2019 marks the 15th year of the annual Courage Bowl.

A luncheon was held on Thursday to lead into the big football game.

Players from the College at Brockport and St. John Fisher’s football teams broke bread with Camp Good Days officials and families.

Current Fisher student and cancer survivor Samantha Gehl took home the Father Joe Lanzalaco Memorial Courage award. The Courage Award is given annually to an individual who has shown courage, strength and determination to others.

The Camp Good Days founder spoke about how important the event is.

“For the kids it’s immeasurable how much it means to them. We had one of our honorary coaches ask to be buried in his jersey,” said Chairman and Founder of Camp Good Days, Gary Mervis. “In Steve’s case he said to his mom he wanted to be buried in that jersey. So how much more could it mean?” Gary Mervis

The proceeds from the game help the organization offset the cost of services and activities for children coping with cancer and other childhood cancers.

The Courage Bowl takes place Saturday, October 5 at 6 p.m. at the Growney Stadium on the St. John Fisher campus. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the stadium on game day or in advance by contacting Assistant Athletic Director Jennifer Granger at jgranger@sjfc.edu or by phone at (585) 385-8315.