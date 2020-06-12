Lt. Providence Crowder with Monroe County Sheriff’s office shares her own ‘thoughts’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Times are difficult, whether we’re dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, or the current state of our country’s race relations. We wanted to share our time and space for some to share their own thoughts.

We were joined by Lt. Providence Crowder from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. We asked told her to write whatever she wanted.

“We in the public safety sector are a part of this community,” she said in part. “And when one segment of our community is hurting, it would serve us well to know why, and how we can best help.”