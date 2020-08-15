Lowest number of NY’ers hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 17

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WYSR) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the state on how New York is fairing against coronavirus.

Cuomo says hospitalizations of New Yorkers with coronavirus has hit a new low of 523, which is the lowest since March 17.

On Friday, 88,668 tests were done, and 734 of those were positive. That is a positive percentage of 0.83%. Unfortunately, five New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 on Friday.

Below is a chart showing each region’s three-day positive test average:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.6% 0.5% Central New York 1.0% 0.9% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.8% 0.5% Long Island 0.6% 0.8% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 0.7% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.6% 0.5% New York City 1.0% 0.9% 1.0% North Country 0.1% 0.3% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.6% 0.2% Western New York 0.7% 0.7% 1.3%

Below is a breakdown of total positive cases overall, and new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,643 4 Allegany 80 0 Broome 1,165 0 Cattaraugus 170 1 Cayuga 163 0 Chautauqua 263 3 Chemung 188 1 Chenango 218 0 Clinton 131 1 Columbia 551 0 Cortland 97 0 Delaware 107 0 Dutchess 4,668 13 Erie 9,114 50 Essex 59 2 Franklin 54 0 Fulton 303 0 Genesee 284 0 Greene 297 1 Hamilton 8 0 Herkimer 282 4 Jefferson 143 0 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 178 0 Madison 421 2 Monroe 5,143 21 Montgomery 184 3 Nassau 43,891 51 Niagara 1,529 5 NYC 229,916 382 Oneida 2,195 6 Onondaga 3,663 17 Ontario 367 1 Orange 11,229 12 Orleans 300 1 Oswego 271 7 Otsego 118 0 Putnam 1,459 2 Rensselaer 789 4 Rockland 13,997 16 Saratoga 783 1 Schenectady 1,101 9 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 23 1 Seneca 93 0 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 306 3 Suffolk 44,109 64 Sullivan 1,493 2 Tioga 195 0 Tompkins 238 2 Ulster 2,089 3 Warren 312 0 Washington 261 1 Wayne 269 4 Westchester 36,435 33 Wyoming 118 0 Yates 59 1

Unfortunately, five New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 25,244 deaths across the state. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: