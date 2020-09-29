Low-risk high school sports practice kicks off in Monroe County

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Low-risk high school sports in Monroe County are back, a week after practices could begin statewide.

Among the sports that can get things going again are soccer, cross country, field hockey, swimming, gymnastics, tennis and golf.

Rick Trabold, the girls’ soccer coach at Hilton High School, began his first day on the job with the team Monday.

“I think it’s a vital part of the high school education, and I think the kids are really going to need this,” said Trabold, a coach with several decades’ experience. “I’m glad to see they decided to go ahead with this fall season.”

New COVID-19 preventative measures include masking and refraining from hugging or high-fiving.

For student-athletes, being able to compete again is well worth the new guidelines.

“It’s been hard, for sure,” said Brooke Wilson, a senior midfielder with the team. “It’s been weird having to adjust to wearing a mask, and not being able to go up and run up and hug your teammates, but if this is what it takes to have a season, then that’s fine.”

“We usually start beginning of August, and being already the beginning of October, almost, it’s very, very different, but we’re just really excited,” added Sydney Hayward, a Hilton midfielder-defender.

“I was very nervous to start with that we wouldn’t even get a season,” said Emma Spelman, an outside midfielder, “so just to be here is one of the best feelings ever.”

Monroe County waited an extra week to begin practice let more school reopening data emerge and to allow more time to prepare.

Sports designated ‘high-risk,’ like football, cheerleading and volleyball, have been postponed to the spring.