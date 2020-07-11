1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Louisiana store clerk accused of shooting at customer who refused to wear mask

SHREVEPORT, L.A. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana convenience store clerk is facing weapon and drug charges after police say he opened fire on a customer who refused to wear a mask in the store.

According to Shreveport police arrest records, 22-year-old Alvin Mitchell “discharged firearm after dispute of a customer not wearing a mask in a store. During search subject was found to be in possession of 0.5 grams of marijuana, and empty clear baggies with marijuana residue.”

The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday at the Circle K across from the Louisiana State University Shreveport campus.

Police say Mitchell asked a customer that came into the store to wear a mask. An argument ensued and the man took his money off of the counter and left. At that point, Mitchell went to his vehicle, got a gun, and fired multiple shots at the customer as he drove away from the store. There were no reports of any injuries.

Mitchell was already wanted on a previous warrant for misdemeanor theft. He was booked early Thursday morning on that charge, along with illegal use of a weapon, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

An employee who answered the phone at the store Thursday afternoon said Mitchell no longer works there.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

