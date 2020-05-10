1  of  76
Louisiana police officer accused of raping woman he pulled over for speeding

by: KLFY Staff

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Port Barre Police Officer has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman he pulled over during a traffic stop.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department has confirmed with News 10 that 22-year-old Darwin Fontenot is behind bars on charges of 3rd degree rape, and malfeasance in office.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the SLPSO was contacted by Port Barre Chief Deon Boudreaux to conduct an investigation on one of its officers.

“A complaint of possible malfeasance in office was lodged against the officer. After the investigation was completed Officer Darwin Fontenot was booked into the parish jail and charged with malfeasance in office and 3rd degree rape.”

The alleged encounter is reported to have occurred in March, 2020 with a female driver from Chalmette, Louisiana who was travelling through the area and pulled over for speeding.

Other details surrounding the incident will be released at a later date.

According to Boudreaux, Fontenot was a St. Landry Parish Sheriff corrections officer prior to working for Port Barre and has been with Port Barre about a year and a half and graduated the police academy in November 2019.

“The public holds law enforcement to a high standard and so do I. Whether the sexual interaction was consensual or not doesn’t justify it. I will not tolerate such unprofessional behavior from our police officers. It’s a sad day when we have to arrest one of our own but wrong is wrong.  Police officers are trusted with great power and responsibility to do what is right and to be the wedge between right and wrong. That trust is tarnished when officers are unprofessional”.

