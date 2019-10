ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to Foreigner’s Twitter, Lou Gramm was hospitalized in Rochester last week. He had a severe respiratory infection, dehydration and fatigue.

Gramm was preparing for the FOREIGNER Double Vision: Then & Now tour. His doctor announced on Tuesday that Gramm would not be able to perform at the shows.

Lou Gramm was hospitalized in Rochester, NY last week with a severe respiratory infection, dehydration and fatigue. He had hoped to be ready for the FOREIGNER Double Vision: Then & Now tour. Unfortunately, today his doctor pronounced him unable to perform at these shows. pic.twitter.com/o8nwNowD32 — Foreigner (@ForeignerMusic) October 1, 2019

The tour was set to begin Thursday in Connecticut.