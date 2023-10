ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lou Gramm All Stars have announced a rescheduled date for Rochester.

The group, led by Rochester’s own and former Foreigner lead singer Lou Gramm, had to postpone their Kodak Center performance a couple weeks ago due to “illness in the touring party”.

The new date is Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Kodak Center. If you have tickets, those are still good for the new show. Those wanting refunds must do so through your original point of purchases by November 17.