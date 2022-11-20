ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road.

The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Other winning tickets were sold in Bronx and Forest Hills. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.