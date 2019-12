FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, leave federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled for a hearing in the bribery scam case on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(CNN) – Attorneys for Lori Loughlin and husband said the government “appears to be concealing” evidence beneficial to the defense.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 to a fake charity to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

In a motion filed Friday, Loughlin’s attorneys said the evidence shows the couple believed the payments would go to the school for legitimate, approved purposes.

Loughlin and her husband pleaded non-guilty to the charges.