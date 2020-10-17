Loose bees on I-81 after crash in Pennsylvania

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash involving a flat bed truck hauling one million honey bees is to blame for closing a stretch of Interstate 81 on Friday night.

The bees were being transported in boxes around 5:30 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

That sent beehives spilling and buzzing in that area, forcing authorities to close a six-mile stretch of I-81 Southbound from Exit 151 B, the Interstate 80 Westbound interchange, and Exit 145, the West Hazleton Exit.

An EMS Chief called a nearby beekeeper he knew to round-up the bees.

“What they’re doing is, is they’re trying to put the hives back together, trying to save as many of the bees as they can, and they’re going to load them back up on the trailer and transport them,” said EMS Chief James Sharp, Valley Regional Fire and Rescue.