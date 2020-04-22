Looking for a good book?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lots of people have extra time to read or write during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alison Meyers, the Executive Director for Writers & Books in Rochester, discussed where to look for your next read Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

Meyers said the Monroe County library system can be a great resource for finding that right book. She also noted Writers & Books offers suggestions and resources for your next read too.

The organizations programs have transitioned online during the pandemic and there are interactive options for the seasoned or aspiring writer and adults and children who love to read.

To learn more, visit the Writers & Books website at WAB.org.