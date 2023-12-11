The annual Geminid Meteor Shower, considered by many to be one of the best displays of the year, is peaking this week. Sourced by an asteroid (3200 Phaethon) instead of a comet, the display will peak during the nighttime hours of Thursday into early Friday morning.

While you’ll see this show advertised as being capable of producing 100+ meteors an hour, this is often an unrealistic expectation reliant on perfect conditions that most won’t be able to replicate. A more accurate figure will feature dozens of meteors an hour, still more than enough to justify braving the chilly temperatures to see the show.

This year, in particular, will benefit from a lack of bright moonlight. Moonlight will washout all but the brightest streaks, so this is a big plus for us this year. The same logic is put in your corner. Do your best to get away from bright city lights. Tell Brenda next door to keep the living room lights off.

Locally, our ability to take advantage of clear skies will likely be mixed. Lake effect snow will be ongoing, making life difficult for some (especially east of Rochester). Farther inland, there could be a few breaks to take advantage of. Regardless, it’s going to be cold.

Temperatures will be dropping below freezing and winds taking wind chill values into the 20s, perhaps even teens at times. Dress accordingly!