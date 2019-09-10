Longtime Gates Firefighter, Joseph Manuse, laid to rest

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A longtime Gates firefighter was laid to rest Tuesday.

Joseph Manuse died suddenly last weekend from complications of a bee sting.

His funeral mass was held at St. Jude Church in Gates. Dozens of fellow firefighters were there. It was a full house and everyone there was present to pay respect to the man who colleagues said could light up a room with his infectious smile.

Manuse was a volunteer firefighter with the Gates-Chili Fire Department for 29 years.

He was also an employee at the Gates Fire District for the past 11 years.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will have a full recap later today.