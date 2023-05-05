ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ray Serafin, the founder and host of the Polka Bandstand Show on Jazz90.1 — a community and volunteer radio station based in Greece Olympia High School — passed away Wednesday, May 3, after a “brief illness.”

The radio station made the announcement Wednesday and posted an obituary. Serafin is survived by his wife, Geraldine, and his sons.

Jazz90.1 is one of the few full-time jazz radio stations left in the country, let alone the world… But perhaps its most popular show was the Polka Bandstand Show.

That show was founded by Ray Serafin in 1981, first on Sunday afternoons. It would eventually move to Saturday mornings in 1993, and further expanded when Serafin’s co-host, Al Meilutis, joined in 1994. Meilutis is the president of Greece Community Broadcasting. Serafin had served as the treasurer, but stopped a few years before his death.

Meilutis says that he and Serafin went way back; Serafin played accordion in one of his bands at Meilutis’ wedding. One day, Serfain invited Meilutis over to check out the Polka Bandstand Show “the following week.”

“Well, the following week turned into 29 years,” Meilutis said in a phone interview.

Meilutis said that Serafin’s vast knowledge of polka music helped drive the show, the only polka show in the Rochester area. But doing it over decades meant they had plenty of time to add their personal touch:

A mainstay of the program was call-in birthday shoutouts, marriage dedications, and more. More than once, Meilutis said, they would dedicate a song to the newborn, and then another for when the kid was long grown and getting married.

“The generations that followed the show were very diverse,” Meilutis said.

Meilutis has many fond memories of working the show, meeting GRAMMY-winning artists, and learning about the “happy music” of polka with Serafin. But he remembers Serafin more as a brother than a cohost, and recalling their meeting before the broadcast fondly.

“It was more like two brothers sitting down and talking than it was two co-hosts. It became very, very close for he and I to share our opinions,” Meilutis said.

The station will come to play polka music Saturdays 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. until July 29. Meilutis says that as of right now, there are no definitive plans to bring back the show.

“Ray Serafin was a treasured member of not only the Jazz90.1 family for over 40 years, but also the Polish-American community in Rochester and beyond. For decades, Ray brought joy to people on and off the air as a Polka DJ, Polka musician, and as a huge supporter of our community. We will miss him.” Rob Linton, station manager of Jazz90.1

More on Serafin’s early life from Jazz90.1:

Ray “grew up with the polka” in Rochester, New York on the north-east side of the city in a predominantly Polish-American neighborhood along Hudson Avenue. He remembered hearing polka music everywhere: at church dances and picnics, local taverns, family celebrations and holiday parties. Like his uncle, Ray took up the accordion and put his first polka band together at age fifteen.

Ray’s band recorded several polka albums: Polkas from the Flower City on Century Records, and Here We Go Again with Polkas on the LeMans label (LPC76). In addition, several 45 rpm records were also recorded by the group.

In addition to playing polka music, Ray was also a collector of polka recordings, and had a library of over 7,000 polka albums, tapes, and compact discs. A big part of this collection was made up of recordings from the 1950’s and 1960’s, including bands like Frank Wojnarowski, Al Soyka, The Connecticut Twins, Ray Henry and others.