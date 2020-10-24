Long lines and cold weather marks early voting in Ontario County

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – The line stretched around the block at the Victor Town Court Saturday morning as many people stood in the cold for hours for early voting in Ontario County.

“Very important. Most important to us to be able to exercise our rights,” said Dick and Donna Walkley, Victor early voters.

Registered voters in Ontario County have three early voting sites to cast their ballots .

When voters got to a voting center like The Victor Town Court, they checked in, got their ballot, and cast their vote.

“I’ve been so impressed by the energy I see and the crowd here and all the activism for the past several years, people just coming out from their private lives and getting politically involved. It’s been wonderful to see that overall,” said Jim Campbell, a Farmington early voter.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many saw early voting as a way to get to the polls on their own time, with less chance of crowds. Mask and social distancing were required at many sites.

“Especially with all the controversy that has risen over the pandemic, it gives folks a better opportunity to make sure their vote is going to be placed and counted and not having to wait until Nov. 3,” said Denis Grattan, a Victor early voter.

There are 3 early voting sites here in Ontario county, more information can be found here.