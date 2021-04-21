Long Island shooting: What we know about suspect Gabriel DeWitt Wilson

Long Island shooting suspect Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, right, and the Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, left, where he allegedly shot three people, one of whom died. (Credit: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer; Nassau County Police)

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A man suspected of shooting three Stop & Shop employees in West Hempstead on Long Island has a criminal history involving gun violence and was previously hospitalized for mental health crises, officials said Wednesday.

Suspect Gabriel DeWitt Wilson was taken into custody on Tuesday at an apartment building on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead, hours after he fatally shot a store manager and injured two employees, police said.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning and charged with one count of murder in the second degree and four counts of attempted murder, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said at a briefing.

Wilson, 31, was a cart collector at the supermarket, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

He walked into work Tuesday morning, headed to the second floor of the building and opened fire on multiple workers inside an office, Ryder said. He then walked down the hall to a second office and fatally shot a manager inside, according to the commissioner.

Police received 911 calls about an active shooter in the store, located on Cherry Valley Road, shortly before 11:20 a.m.

The store manager, identified as Ray Wishropp, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ryder. The two employees who were wounded, a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital and expected to survive. Police said Wilson shot at two other employees, but they were not injured.

Wilson’s arrest history dates to July 2006, Ryder said, and includes a 2014 shootout in Baltimore during which he was shot in the head. He was charged with with second-degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm, but Ryder said that case is ongoing.

“But he was out in the streets here in Nassau County,” Ryder added.

He also has arrests on record in Baltimore stemming from an alleged assault in 2006 and an alleged attempt to distribute narcotics in 2011.

Wilson has multiple known addresses in Nassau County, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether the Terrace Avenue address was his primary residence but investigators are treating it as such since it’s where he was taken into custody, Ryder added.