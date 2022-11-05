FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm is hosting a “Clear the Kennels” event this weekend to encourage adoption of its shelter dogs. The goal is to not only find forever homes for the dogs that are currently sheltered but to also make space for more.

Lollypop Farm will have a 50-percent discount on adoption fees. There will be no fee when it comes to adopting senior pets.

The shelter is also looking for foster volunteers. There are no appointments necessary, so walk-ins are welcome.

There will be adoption counselors in attendance.