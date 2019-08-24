Lockport man arrested for hit-and-run that injured volunteer firefighter

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County Sheriff James R. Voutour announced an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that hospitalized a volunteer firefighter.

Deputies say 35-year-old Matthew Hufnagel of Lockport has been arrested in connection with the August 18 hit-and-run. Hufnagel met with Sheriffs through an agreement with attorney. Following the interview with authorities he was taken into custody.

Hufnagel is charged with leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident, disobeying a traffic control device and disobeying a police officer or flag person.

The Rapids Volunteer firefighter was released from the hospital on August 21.

Hufnagal is scheduled to appear in Lockport Town Court on September 3 for arraignment.